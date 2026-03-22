Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential S02E16 Images: Morgan Gets Help From Some Old Friends

Morgan gets help from old friends during ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential. Here's the S02E16: "Turn, Up the Heat" image gallery.

Article Summary Morgan reconnects with old friends to crack a street art case in High Potential S02E16: "Turn, Up the Heat".

Karadec seeks support from important women in his life during a challenging moment in the episode.

Get a glimpse of key images as Morgan and the team dive into the vibrant world of street artists.

Written by Bob Goodman & Katie McElhenney, the episode promises tension and fresh perspectives.

When ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential returns this week with S02E16: "Turn, Up the Heat," we're going to get a chance to meet some of Morgan's (Olson) old friends when a case involving street art requires some outside perspectives. Here's a look at the official overview, trailer, and image gallery for this week's case:

High Potential Season 2: S02E16 "Turn, Up the Heat" Preview

High Potential Season 2 Episode 16: "Turn, Up the Heat" – Morgan relies on old friends to help with a case involving street artists, while Karadec leans on the women in his life during a time of need. Written by Bob Goodman & Katie McElhenney.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

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