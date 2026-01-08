High Potential Season 2 Episode 9 "Under the Rug" Images Released

First look at High Potential Season 2 Episode 9 "Under the Rug" with new preview images released
Morgan and Karadec investigate a hitman's mysterious death, sparking LAPD and FBI collaboration
Episode 9 features Morgan becoming the target of stealth matchmaking as secrets unfold
Also, check out the episode overview released for Episode 10: "Grounded"
Earlier today, we passed along a look at what's still to come this season with Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, which included an overview and trailer for S02E09: "Under the Rug," and an overview for S02E10: "Grounded." For this go-around, we have a look at the images that were released for S02E09: "Under the Rug" (though some look like they may have been from earlier this week), with the LAPD and FBI reluctantly teaming to investigate the mysterious death of a hitman. Meanwhile, Morgan (Olson) finds herself the victim of some stealth matchmaking…
High Potential Season 2: S02E09 & S02E10 Previews
High Potential Season 2 Episode 9 "Under the Rug" – As Morgan and Karadec investigate the mysterious death of a hitman in a car crash, they uncover details that force the LAPD and FBI to partner on the case. Meanwhile, Elliott tries to rekindle romance for his parents.
High Potential Season 2 Episode 10 "Grounded" – The team investigates the midair murder of an Air Force veteran, and Morgan works to crack the case despite being sidelined to mandatory detective training. Elsewhere, Wagner and Soto's leadership conflict comes to a head.
Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.