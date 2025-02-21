Posted in: Disney+, streaming, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, holes, Jac Schaeffer, Louis Sachar

Holes: Agatha All Along's Jac Schaeffer Directing Disney+ Series Pilot

Jac Schaeffer (Agatha All Along, WandaVision) will direct the Disney+ pilot for Holes, a series adaptation of Louis Sachar's YA novel.

Article Summary Jac Schaeffer to direct Disney+ pilot of a new gender-swapped Holes series.

The series is a reimagining of Louis Sachar's 1998 novel.

Drew Goddard and Alina Mankin are key names behind the Holes adaptation.

Schaeffer has brought Disney success in the past with WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along and WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer has a new project – she will direct the pilot episode of a gender-swapped Holes television series for Disney+. This new TV adaptation of Louis Sachar's 1998 YA novel was announced in January, reimagining the story with a female lead. The book was originally adapted into a 2003 feature film starring Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight, Patricia Arquette, Tim Blake Nelson, Eartha Kitt, Khleo Thomas, Dulé Hill, Scott Plank, and Shia LaBeouf. Disney is clearly keeping Schaeffer around as much as possible after her successful runs, making two of the best MCU series for the streamer.

In the original book, Stanley Yelnats is under a curse. A curse that began with his no-good-dirty-rotten-pig-stealing-great-great-grandfather and has since followed generations of Yelnatses. Now Stanley has been unjustly sent to a boys' detention center, Camp Green Lake, where the boys build character by spending all day, every day, digging holes exactly five feet wide and five feet deep. There is no lake at Camp Green Lake. But there are an awful lot of holes. It doesn't take long for Stanley to realize there's more than character improvement going on at Camp Green Lake. The boys are digging holes because the warden is looking for something. But what could be buried under a dried-up lake? Stanley tries to dig up the truth in this inventive and darkly humorous tale of crime and punishment —and redemption.

The new Holes TV series, written by Alina Mankin and with Liz Phang as showrunner, centers on a teenage girl who is sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose.

Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg are the executive producers of the "Holes" pilot through Goddard Textiles, with Andrea Massaro serving as co-executive producer. Other executive producers include Walden Media, Shamrock, and Mike Medavoy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!