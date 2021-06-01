Holey Moley 3D In 2D Teaser: New Holes, New Warriors & Same Dimension

With only a little more than two weeks to go until ABC's hit series Holey Moley heads back for the third season (Holey Moley 3D in 2D), fans of extreme mini-golf are getting a look at what's in store for last summer's most co-viewed summer series out of all the broadcast networks. As a reminder, Holey Moley is a competition series highlighting self-proclaimed miniature-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through a series of matchups on an epic, one-of-a-kind obstacle golf course. On-air color commentating dynamic duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore are back in Best in Show form once again, along with sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident minigolf professional Stephen Curry. New holes. New warriors. But… Ummm… it's still going to be in the same dimension (sorry, sci-fi faithful).

Here's a look at the first in-action teaser for Holey Moley 3D In 2D, with the competition series returning with a double-episode debut on June 17 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT:

In season three, mini-golf enthusiasts and talented putters of all ages and from all corners of the U.S. will test their luck on the "Holey Moley" course in an attempt to be crowned winner and walk away with "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted plaid jacket. Winners from each episode will return to the course for the season finale and putt for their chance at the giant cash prize.

In the first of the following two clips, Rob Riggle and Tessitore break down some moments in the average life of a PA (production assistant) on Holey Moley- moments involving a lot of tough jobs no one else wants to do and being berated by Riggle a ton. Then, take a look back at some of the show's "greatest hits":

The ABC series is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Kate Shelbourn, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton, and Curry serve as executive producers. Holey Moley is an original format created by Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

