Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Home Movies

Home Movies Fans Now Have an Easier Time Finding the Best Quotes

Home Movies fans now have an easier way to find any quote and make any meme they want from the animated series, thanks to a new website.

Article Summary Home Movies fans can now search, clip, and share their favorite quotes thanks to the Small Screen website.

The site offers all four seasons for easy GIF, meme, and short clip generation from the animated series.

Search by character quotes to instantly find scenes from Brendon, Melissa, Jason, Coach McGuirk, and more.

Created by a dedicated fan, Small Screen lets users unlock limitless meme potential from Home Movies episodes.

Fans of the animated series Home Movies now have the ability to find whatever quote and make whatever meme they want from the show, thanks to one very dedicated fan. A new website called Small Screen started making the rounds on social media from a designer named standardnguyen (who has also made these for King of the Hill and The Venture Bros.), turning the cult classic series from Adult Swim into 100% memeable content. All four seasons of the show have been uploaded to a special server where you can take still frames, generate GIFs, or make short clips with audio, complete with captions, to fit whatever mood you're in.

It's Time To Pay The Price! Make Whatever Home Movies Meme You Want

What's more, the site allows you to search by line said in the show, so if you have a favorite quote from Brendon, Melissa, Jason, Coach McGuirk, or others, you just pop it into the search and get the exact scene that it's from. Just using it for a short period of time on our own, you can tell this was made with a little bit of love, as only a fan of the animated series could appreciate.

If you're unfamiliar with the series, Home Movies originally debuted in 1999 on UPN but lasted only a single season there. When Adult Swim first launched in September 2021, the show was one of the very first Cartoon Network picked up to carry the then-experimental "adult viewing" segment on Saturday nights. The show's ratings convinced CN to commission a second season, which changed the animation style and brought back most of the cast, as the show focused on a group of kids who make their own films and aspire to be filmmakers. The show was created by Brendon Small (Metalocalypse, Dethklok, Galaktikon) and featured H. Jon Benjamin, before he found leading-voice success with both Bob's Burgers and Archer. The show is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

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