Posted in: Nerd Food, Netflix, Pop Culture, Stranger Things | Tagged: Ferrero, funko, kinder joy

Kinder Joy Launches New Limited-Edition Stranger Things Collection

Kinder Joy and Funko have teamed up to release a new line of limited-edition Stranger Things eggs to eat and collect

Article Summary Kinder Joy, Netflix, and Funko launch a limited-edition Stranger Things collection with collectible Season 5 figures.

Each Kinder Joy egg includes the brand’s signature chocolate treat plus one of 24 Stranger Things-themed Funko surprises.

The Stranger Things lineup features Eleven, Max, Dustin, Demogorgons, Vecna, and Upside Down variants with ’80s props.

With random figures packed in every egg, Stranger Things collectors will need multiple Kinder Joy buys to chase the full set.

Ferrero, Netflix, and Funko have all come together for a new limited-edition collection of Kinder Joy eggs featuring characters from Stranger Things inside. As you might suspect, these eggs will contain the usual treat you expect from them, but the toys are tiny Funko Pop figures that have been taken from Season 5. You'll find a small array of randomly placed characters who look like they normally do in Hawkins, as well as characters who have clearly been taken over by the Upside Down with their own special color scheme.

There's obviously no way to figure out what one you're going to get or what the production rate is on every figure, which means if you want teh full set, you'll need to snag as many eggs as possible. You can read more about the collaboration from the company below.

Stranger Things Invades Kinder Joy! Eggs With New Limited-Edition Funko Figures

Each Kinder Joy egg holds two distinct halves: one side packed with a creamy, chocolate treat with crispy cocoa-filled wafer bites, and the other concealing one of 24 Stranger Things-themed surprises from Funko, from mini toys to clip accessories. Characters span the full run of the series from beloved heroes Eleven, Max, and Dustin in his iconic Thinking Cap, to the series' iconic villains, including Demogorgons and Vecna, rendered in Funko's signature style. Real-world minis sit alongside their Upside Down counterparts, crafted in striking detail like shimmering iridescent finishes and iconic '80s props such as Dustin's walkie-talkie and Max's Walkman—making every toy as visually distinctive as the series itself.

"Stranger Things has captivated fans across generations with the thrill of not knowing what comes next—and that's exactly what Kinder Joy delivers," said Amber Hansinger, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Joy USA. "Every egg is a portal to the unknown. Just like stepping into the Upside Down, you never quite know what you'll find on the other side."

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