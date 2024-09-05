Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

House of the Dragon Drama, X-Men '97 & Much More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Reacher, X-Men '97/Beau DeMayo, House of the Dragon, The Rookie, Grotesquerie, Strange New Worlds, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC: VP Harris/Trump Debate, Prime Video's Reacher, Netflix's Blue Ribbon Baking Championship, TBS's AEW Dynamite, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, X-Men '97/Beau DeMayo, Netflix's Terminator Zero, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, AMC's Anne Rice's The Talamasca, SNL: Colin Jost/Michael Che, House of the Dragon/GRRM, How I Met Your Mother/Alyson Hannigan, Netflix/Twilight, ABC's The Rookie, FX's Grotesquerie, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, South Park, Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Trump & Joe Rogan, Disney+'s The Acolyte, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Reacher, X-Men '97/Beau DeMayo, Terminator Zero, House of the Dragon/GRRM, The Rookie, Grotesquerie, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Much More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, September 5, 2024:

ABC Rolls Out VP Harris/Trump Debate Rules: Muted Mics, No Audience

Reacher Spinoff "Neagley" Nearing Prime Video Series Order: Report

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship Thoughts: "Aunt Sandy" Is Back!

AEW Dynamite Preview: Watch Out Before All Out for Tony Khan Tricks

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Gets "The Book of Carol" Profile Teaser

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Addresses Disney/Marvel Allegations & More

Terminator Zero Ends with Time Travel Paradoxes & Some Big Questions

Agatha All Along Posters Go "Rocky Horror," "True Detective" & More

Only Murders in the Building: Hulu Series Set to Return for Season 5

The Talamasca: Nicholas Denton Set to Lead "Immortal Universe" Series

SNL Stars Jost, Che Set for Peacock's "New York After Dark" Livestream

House of the Dragon: GRRM Criticizes Series; HBO Responds (UPDATE)

How I Met Your Mother: Hannigan Has Spinoff Idea; Didn't Watch HIMYF

Midnight Sun: Twilight Animated Adaptation Gets Netflix Series Order

The Rookie S07: Melissa O'Neil Starts ADR, Gets "Previously On" Tag

Grotesquerie Official Trailer: The Evil They're Hunting Is "Unhuman"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03: Bush, Gooding's "Pew! Pew!" Moment

How Disney/DirectTV Blackout Could Impact ABC's VP Harris/Trump Debate

South Park Creators' Casa Bonita Comeback Story Gets Official Trailer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Trailer, Images Released

Whatever. Trump Didn't Want to Go on Joe Rogan's Stupid Podcast Anyway

The Acolyte Season 2 Happening Is Manny Jacinto's "Personal Life Goal"

