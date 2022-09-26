House of the Dragon EP Jocelyn Diaz Exiting Ahead of Season 2

More changes are in play behind the scenes of Ryan Condal & Miguel Sapochnik's "Game of Thrones" prequel series House of the Dragon as the series looks to production on the second season. At the end of August, we learned that co-showrunner & director Sapochnik was stepping down "after pouring an exhausting three years of effort into the 'Game of Thrones' prequel." Condal will serve as sole showrunner, with Sapochnik remaining as executive producer. Game of Thrones vet Alan Taylor was brought aboard to executive produce and direct several episodes during the second season. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that executive producer Jocelyn Diaz will not be returning for Season 2, with sources saying that Diaz had a one-year deal that wasn't renewed (with Diaz not continuing as executive producer).

"Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon," Sapochnik said in a statement. "I am so proud of what we accomplished with season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He's someone I've known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family, and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season 2 and beyond." Said Taylor, "It's a pleasure and an honor to be back at HBO, immersing myself in the world of the Targaryens, I look forward to working closely with Ryan as House of the Dragon grows into its second season. Ryan, Miguel, and George have launched an extraordinary story in a rich and fascinating world. Returning to Westeros will be a huge undertaking, and I'm looking forward to the challenge."