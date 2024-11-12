Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, house of the dragon

House of the Dragon: HBO/Max's Casey Bloys on GRRM/Condal Tension

HBO and Max head Casey Bloys addressed the tension between George RR Martin and Ryan Condal's House of Dragon that went public in September.

We're going to go out on a limb and assume that September probably could've gone a lot better for HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys. After giving everyone a heads-up, George RR Martin (GRRM) took to his Not A Blog post ("Beware the Butterflies," which has since been taken down, but we shared a rundown of) to call out HBO & showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon for the changes that spinoff prequel series made to his work – especially "Blood & Cheese" and the absence of Prince Maelor and the "butterfly effect" that decision will have on the remaining seasons. While all of the finger-pointing and posts disappearing is going on, a bonus episode of the show's official podcast dropped that saw Condal addressing a number of questions regarding bringing "Fire & Blood" to live-action life while also defending the decisions made regarding "Blood & Cheese" and Maelor. We're imaging Bloys have more than a few conversations with GRRM and Condal – and it was that not-so-great public relations moment that Bloys addressed earlier today during an event spotlighting HBO's 2025 lineup.

"We love George [George RR Martin]," Bloys began, kicking off one of the best efforts we've read in a while to try to keep all sides happy. "Obviously, I will say George and 'Game of Thrones' really changed the course of HBO. So I want him to be happy. He's very important to me, to us. But when we put shows together, you know, you're putting a marriage together and marriages can be difficult, especially when Ryan [Condal] is making creative decisions, adapting work. It can be fraught, and like any marriage, sometimes it gets rocky." Bloys continued, "Would I prefer that everybody get along and it goes well? Of course. But it's a creative process. It's it's always going to have its bumps, and it's to be expected."

As for the talk earlier this month that Warner Bros. Discovery's film side was looking at bringing "Game of Thrones" to theaters, Bloys thinks the idea would be "fun," but it all comes down to having an idea deserving of the big screen and the scripts. "They're going to develop ideas," Bloys shared. "We'll see if it's good. We'll read the scripts along with them. I think it could be fun and interesting. I mean, that's the point of development, you see is there a story that's worthy of being in theaters and a big spectacle? I think it would be fun."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!