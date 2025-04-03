Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth: Check Out Our S02E16: "Hot Tub Crime Machine" Preview

With CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth returning tonight, here's our preview for S02E16: "Hot Tub Crime Machine" and the rest of Season 2.

Guess who's back? That's right! After taking a break for NCAA "March Madness," CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth returns tonight with S02E16: "Hot Tub Crime Machine." Along with an official overview and image gallery, we also have a number of sneak peeks for you to check out. In addition, we also have the official overview and image gallery for S02E17: "Four Body Problem (April 10th) and the season finale S02E20: "Ramen Holiday" (written by Jonathan Tolins, directed by Lionel Coleman) hitting on May 8th (with a whole lot of familiar faces returning to help/hinder Elsbeth's (Preston) latest case). But we're really pointing your attention to the overview for S02E18: "I Know What You Did Thirty-Three Summers Ago," featuring the return of Michael Emerson's Judge Milton Crawford.

Elsbeth S02E16, S02E17, S02E18 & Season 2 Finale Previews

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 16: "Hot Tub Crime Machine" – After a man's suspicious death in a hot tub, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) consults his wife, Freya (Mary-Louise Parker), a decluttering guru whose less-is-more philosophy and controlling personality appear at odds with her "throuple" relationship. Written by Erica Larson and Jonelle Lightbourne and directed by James Whitmore Jr.:

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 17: "Four Body Problem" – Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) visits the historic and elite funeral home owned by Arthur Greene Jr. (David Alan Grier) when his conspiracy-minded nephew goes missing. Meanwhile, Elsbeth continues to adjust to Kaya's new role and works the case with a chatty new hire, Officer Chandler (Ethan Slater). Written by Erica Shelton Kodish and Sarah Beckett and directed by Bille Woodruff:

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 18: "I Know What You Did Thirty-Three Summers Ago" – As Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson) inches closer to becoming a federal judge, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) scours his past to prove he's a murderer before it's too late, but her attempts to take him down put everyone around her in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Teddy (Ben Levi Ross) considers following in his mother's professional footsteps. Directed by Joe Menendez and written by Matthew K. Begbie and Eric Randall.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 20: "Ramen Holiday" – When Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) tries to solve a murder, she comes face to face with many familiar suspects. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Lionel Coleman, the season finale sees Stephen Moyer reprising his season one role as theater director Alex Modarian, with Retta reprising her season one role as elite matchmaker Margo Clarke. Gina Gershon reprises her season one role of plastic surgeon Dr. Vanessa Holmes, with Elizabeth Lail reprising her season one role of young tech CEO Quinn Powell. Arian Moayed reprises his season one role as cocktail bar owner Joe Dillon, with André De Shields reprising his season one role as fashion designer Matteo Hart. Alyssa Milano reprises her season two role of former mafia princess Pupetta Del Ponte, with Mary-Louise Parker reprising her season two decluttering guru Freya Frostad and Ethan Slater returning as season two's Officer Reese Chandler.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

