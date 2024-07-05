Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: Episode 4, HBO, house of the dragon, max, preview, season 2, trailer

House of the Dragon Season 2 Ep. 4 Preview, Images: Fire Will Reign

Based on the images and trailer released for the next episode of HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2, we've reached "DEFCON: Dragons."

We alluded to it last week with our preview of "The Burning Mill," but it looks like it's about to become a very fiery reality in this week's episode of HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon Season 2. Though her advisors recommended that the situation be elevated to "DEFCON: Dragons," Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) goes undercover in an effort at a peaceful resolution. Considering that this weekend's episode is titled "A Dance of Dragons" (directed by Alan Taylor), we think you can get a pretty clear picture of how things went…

Here's a look at the image gallery and episode trailer released for the next episode of HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2:

With the season's fourth chapter set to hit HBO and Max screens this weekend, here's a look back at previously released trailers and more for HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2:

During the second season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, "All Must Choose" their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

