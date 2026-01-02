Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: house of the dragon

House of the Dragon Showrunner Confirms Series Ending with Season 4

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has confirmed that the fourth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel will be its last.

Last month, viewers were treated to their best look yet at the third season of showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon, with footage included in the HBO/HBO Max 2026 lineup, as well as preview images that we have waiting for you below. However, one question about the "Game of Thrones" prequel series that remains unanswered is whether the fourth season will be its final one. It appears that Condal has provided a definitive answer to that question during a recent episode of the Escape Hatch podcast. While discussing how he was winding down after work on the third season and getting himself physically and mentally sound, Condal shared that there was "only, you know, one more left to go" regarding seasons. Condal noted that the writing process for Season 4 was underway, adding that it "will be the last one."

Here's a look at the episode of Escape Hatch, with Condal addressing the prequel series' future around the 1:30:00 mark:

Previously, HBO announced that House of the Dragon will be back for a fourth season and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be back for a second season. "Seven Kingdoms" is set to premiere on Sunday, January 18th (with the second season set for 2027). Meanwhile, House of the Dragon Season 3 will premiere during Summer 2026 (with the fourth season set for 2028).

"We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the 'Game of Thrones' universe. Together, 'House of the Dragon' and 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin's universe continues to be. In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have so beautifully captured. And this Summer, 'House of the Dragon' is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet," shared Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films.

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," HBO's House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," tells the story of House Targaryen. Season three cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim. Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett.

