House of Usher Preview: Let Mark Hamill Prepare You for "The Fall"

Mark Hamill (Arthur Pym) wants to get viewers prepared for Netflix, Mike Flanagan, and Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher.

Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) has a story to tell. As the CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company, Roderick will be forced to confront the sins of his past as each of his children pays the ultimate price for those sins – and their own. With only days to go until Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's eagerly-anticipated The Fall of the House of Usher premieres, we're getting a very cool preview of what's to come – a kind of "one-man testimonial," so to speak. But when that person is Mark Hamill – who plays family lawyer/fixer Arthur Pym – we definitely sit up and take notice. An invincible lawyer for the Usher family but an enigma to those even closest to him, Pym is an unfailingly loyal employee and enforcer for the Ushers. He's always willing to do whatever is asked of him, whether above or below board – no questions asked.

"[Pym's] the investigative thread, providing a lot of exposition for the audience wondering, 'What's going on? Who is this? Why is this happening?'" Hamill noted previously about his character. "That's my job, to figure out what's going on." Now, here's a look at what Hamill could & would share about the upcoming streaming series:

Allow Mark Hamill to prepare you for The Fall of the House of Usher. ⏳ 2 days ⏳ pic.twitter.com/h1XEiLEn32 — Netflix (@netflix) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In the following previously-released teaser, "She's Coming," Carla Gugino's Verna takes center stage in the best possible, making it clear – in words & deeds – that the time for reckoning is at hand for the Ushers:

In the following previously-released feature video, each member of the Usher family gets a chance to help us get to know them a little better (though that doesn't necessarily mean you're going to like them):

With October 12th set to bring forth Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, here's a look at two previously-released sneak previews – followed by the official trailer & streaming series overview:

From Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

"It's batshit crazy in the best possible way," Gugino shared with Netflix. "It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul." Regarding her shape-shifter Verna and her connection with another Poe character, Gugino adds, "There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that. You could say she's the executor of fate or the executor of karma."

Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nunez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, and Robert Longstreet. Based on a number of Poe's works, the eight-episode series is created by Flanagan, who will direct and executive produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures' Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project.

