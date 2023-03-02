HouseBroken: FOX Ready to Unleash Season 2 on March 26th Honey and the pets are back for some serious living room therapy & shenanigans when FOX TV's HouseBroken returns for Season 2 on March 26th.

The animated comedy HouseBroken follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. Honey (Kudrow) opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem, and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with Chief (Faxon), a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself. The group includes Shel (Forte), a sex-positive tortoise with intimacy issues and a knack for choosing unconventional partners; Tabitha (Horgan), an aging Persian cat beauty queen trying to adjust to life off the cat show circuit; The Gray One (Mantzoukas), a street smart cat who lives with about 30 other cats and has his one eye on Tabitha; Chico (Richardson), a chonky, co-dependent and very naïve cat; and the group's newest member, Diablo (Hale), an anxious, sweater-wearing terrier whose OCD causes him to hump everything twice.

Among the HouseBroken group's other members are Elsa (DuVall), a power-hungry, know-it-all Corgi and fake service dog who drives Honey crazy; Nibbles (Webb), a psychopathic hamster who is mourning the loss of her mate (whose face she ate…and everyone knows it); Max (Hale), George Clooney's pig, a former actor, and current status-obsessed a-hole; Bubbles (Lee), a horny, teenage goldfish who lives with Honey and Chief, and heckles the animals any chance she gets; Tchotchke, a silent, and possibly magical, slow loris with a mysterious past, who uses a tiny cocktail umbrella to express his emotions; and Jill (Maria Bamford), Honey and Chief's human owner.