HouseBroken Season 1 E02 Growing Pains; Feels Too Domesticated: Review

FOX's new series HouseBroken had its second episode premiere on Monday night and there are signs the show is growing but it does so with some lack of consistent style. The episode, "Who did this?", includes a couple of storylines that dive into Chico & Lyle's opposite yet chaotic cat lives, Diablo's adjustment to a baby in the house, and Honey's fear of approaching an appealing coyote with a hectic haircut. As always, the voice talents are well done and Diablo, voiced by Tony Hale, did truly shine through in this one. Sadly, even though this episode of HouseBroken had many small moments of great jokes or interactions that prove a well-developed animation style, it is still finding its personality.

Personalities are reinforced through how each pet acts, so that's not the issue. My thoughts are on what purpose the show serves and what is the audience for it? Clarity was found slightly at the end when Honey and Chief had a moment that moved past her obsession with the Coyote. But the show isn't about a dog love story, or is it? Showcased as a funny look at what a therapy group of pets could look like, it does get the humor in but it should lean it to that more than it does. There are evident strengths in some characters over others, and it may be worth the time of HouseBroken to explore them more.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Wild Day At The Pet Spa | Season 1 Ep. 2 | HOUSEBROKEN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uowBcUQOqF4)

I find myself loving some of the characters, like the anxiety-filled Diablo or the odd Shel, whose love currently resides with a shoe he named Lindsay. But in the end, I can't depend on a couple of characters and some good jokes to keep my interest intact.

Rating of Season 1 E2: 7/10

Posted in: Fox, Review, TV | Tagged: animation, comedy, fox, housebroken, Review