HouseBroken Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Sad Nondescript Cat Night therapy gets interrupted by Jill's trip through the experience of ayahuasca in the latest second-season episode of FOX's HouseBroken.

HouseBroken took a wild trip into some Doctor Dolittle territory when the pets' talk therapy gets real in episode six, "Who's Trippin'?" of season two. When Jill (Maria Bamford) does ayahuasca and is able to communicate with animals, Honey (Lisa Kudrow) tries to connect with her on a deeper level. Chief (Nat Faxon) is shocked to learn that Jill isn't his biological mother, and the three of them set off on an adventure to find his real mom. One of the other women on ayahuasca thinks The Gray One (Jason Mantzoukas) is her late husband reincarnated. Season one and recently aired episodes can be watched on Fox or Hulu.

HouseBroken used its strengths in this episode's absurd and sometimes dark jokes. The events that unfolded were hilarious, from a strip club called "Consensuality" to Jill wearing Honey's collar. The chaos of what happened with the cat-napping of The Gray One didn't take away attention from what else was happening. That story added a lot of value and growth for the characters featured, such as The Gray One, Diablo (Tony Hale), and Chico (Sam Richardson). The continuation of these characters, especially Chico and The Gray One, growing these bonds with one another has helped the series immensely.

Most of the episode had me snort laughing (for me, that's a good sign), but one aspect had me concerned for other viewers. HouseBroken obviously did some great research into the side effects and weird ways ayahuasca can affect someone. Sadly, parts of the episode failed to display this information in an easier way for an audience to understand without feeling put off by Jill's change in behavior and irritability with Honey. There's more of a common understanding of the effects of substances such as Marijuana, Cocaine, Alcohol, and others. While some may recognize that ayahuasca is something that can greatly mess with someone's mind or just remember the name itself, it's not as widely known just yet.

While it may seem like I went off about ayahuasca there for a second, it was a minor issue in an otherwise fantastic and hilarious episode. It's an episode I'd likely place on a shelf of favorites from the series so far. There are adjustments and fixes to some scenes that could easily have helped a viewer navigate their own understanding of it all. Without basic understanding or a short guide, the common audience may not be able to see past Jill's dismissive and irritated attitude. The surprises are plentiful in this episode, and we got to understand what really happened to Neil. I was greatly impressed by how much HouseBroken has continued to build upon what sets it apart from other animated shows.