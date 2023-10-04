Posted in: Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: icarly, nickelodeon, paramount

iCarly Canceled: Paramount+ Confirms Series Not Returning for Season 4

Paramount+ confirmed that Showrunner Ali Schouten-Seeks' Miranda Cosgrove-starring iCarly reboot will not be returning for a fourth season.

Some bad news this afternoon for fans of Paramount+ and Showrunner Ali Schouten-Seeks' (Young & Hungry, Diary of a Future President) Miranda Cosgrove-starring iCarly reboot. The streaming service confirmed via a statement to Variety that the series will end with the recently-wrapped third season and not be getting a green light for a fourth season. "'iCarly' will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+. The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors, and producers, along with the whole crew, for their dedication, creativity, and talent," read the statement that was released by a Paramount+ spokesperson.

Having wrapped up its third season (and now, series) run at the end of July, the streaming series starred Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay), Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay), Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson), Laci Mosley (Harper), and Jaidyn Triplett (Millicent). Now, here's a look back at the official trailer:

Based on the original hit sitcom, iCARLY follows Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her friends as they navigate work, love and their family in their 20s. In the highly anticipated new season, adulting continues to be complicated for Carly and her friends. Carly and Freddie struggle to redefine their relationship (#Creddie), Spencer seeks a return to his roots, and Harper's reunion with an old rival leads to an unexpected outcome.

Produced by Nickelodeon Productions for the streaming service, Paramount+'s iCarly was executive-produced by showrunner Ali Schouten-Seeks, Phill Lewis, and Miranda Cosgrove. Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, and Alissa Vradenburg (The Simple Life) served as producers.

