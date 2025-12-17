Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: iHeartRadio, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 Viewing Guide: When/Where/What to Watch

Here's your viewing guide for ABC's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025, including when and where to watch, who is set to perform, and much more.

ABC and iHeartMedia are ready to jumpstart your holiday season with a major injection of music. Featuring performances from its annual nationwide tour that runs from the Madison Square Garden concert in New York City to the Intuit Dome concert in Los Angeles, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 has packed a whole lot of excitement into two hours – but how can you join in on the festivities? Bleeding Cool has got you covered with our iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 viewing guide, including a rundown of when and where to watch, who's hosting, who's performing, and much more. In addition, we've thrown in some video extras that should help spark up the excitement.

When & Where Can I Watch "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025"? The holiday special airs on Wednesday, December 17th (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST). You can check it out on ABC, and stream it on Hulu the following day. Along with an ABC affiliate network, viewers can also check it out via DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.

Who's Hosting "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025"? Viewers can look forward to seeing Ryan Seacrest (Wheel of Fortune, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest) and Z100's Elvis Duran.

Who's Performing During "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025"? Tonight's special features select performances by this year's biggest artists, including Alex Warren, Audrey Hobert, Conan Gray, Ed Sheeran, Feid, Jessie Murph, The Kid LAROI, Laufey, Leon Thomas, MONSTA X, Myles Smith, Nelly, Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, Reneé Rapp, Sean Paul, and Zara Larsson. In addition, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami (Huntr/X, the singing voices from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters) will be on hand for a special sing-along performance.

Who's Else Can We Expect to See During "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025"? In addition to the live performances, the two-hour primetime special will include featured backstage access, and special appearances by Robert De Niro, Chelsea Handler, Tiffany Haddish, Eli Manning, Oz Pearlman, the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the Nader Sisters, Kat Dennings, Dylan Efron, Daniella Karagach, Leah Kateb, Freya Skye, Taylor Momsen, Melanie C, Darren Criss, and many more.

Do You Have a Preview for "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025"? Here's a look at the image gallery that was released for tonight's massive musical event, followed by some video extras released by iHeartRadio from the "Jingle Ball" tour:

Who Made "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025" Happen? The special on ABC is produced by iHeartMedia's John Sykes, Tom Poleman, and Bart Peters, as well as Grammy-nominated OBB Pictures, a division of OBB Media, for the second consecutive year. The special is also executive produced by OBB's Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, Simone Spira, and Glenn Stickley, with Arlen Konopaki and Lana Womack serving as co-executive producers. Grammy-nominated Sam Wrench is returning to direct.

