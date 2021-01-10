Impact Genesis Results: Jazz vs. Jordynne Grace

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the latest results from Impact Wrestling's Genesis special. This should be my final match of the night, and if so, I want you all to know that El Presidente enjoyed spending this time with you, talking about Impact Wrestling. Except you. And you. And maybe you. Expect a visit from my secret police in the middle of the night tonight so you can be reeducated. But until then, let's appreciate the time we get to spend together as we recap one of the final matches of the night.

Impact Wrestling's first Impact Plus special of 2021, Genesis, emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN on Saturday, January 9th. With the Hard to Kill PPV only a week away, Genesis is focused primarily on the return of the Super X Cup tournament, which will take place entirely during the show. The tournament's brackets pit Ace Austin against Suicide, Daivari vs. Cousin Jake, Crazzy Steve vs. Trey Lamar, and KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian in the opening round, while the semi-finals and final will take place later in the night. In addition, Genesis features an I Quit match between Moose and Willie Mack that will, hopefully, settle the pair's differences once and for all. Finally, in the last advertised match of the show, Jazz delays her retirement one more time for a one-on-one match with Jordynne Grace. Of course, it would be surprising if there weren't at least a few developments in the matchups planned for Hard to Kill on tonight's show.

Impact Genesis Results Part 7

Gia Miller interviews Jazz about her match with Jordynne Grace. Jazz reiterates that she was on the verge of retiring when Grace brought her back for a run at the tag team titles. Now she's facing her partner in that tournament, Jordynne Grace, one on one. "The bitch is back," she says.

Jazz vs. Jordynne Grace

These two bump elbows to kick off the match with a show of respect. They put on an incredible match, but El Presidente has mixed feelings. On the one hand, I appreciate their hard-hitting style of wrestling that bridges the gap between generations. On the other hand, interrupting someone's retirement goes against my socialist principles. Grace gets the win amidst a series of pinning combos.

Winner: Jordynne Grace

They hug after the match. If this really is Jazz's last match, or one of her last matches, she ended her career on a high note. And she went out putting over a star of today too. Good for her, thinking of the good of the people over herself.

