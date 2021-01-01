Impact Rating Crashes for Final Show of 2020

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the year 2022. That's right. 2020 was so bad, I decided to skip 2021 entirely and declared that this year will be 2022 instead. "But Your Excellency," you say, "how can you just change the year? Won't people notice?" They might, my friends… but after my secret police drag them from their homes and force them to undergo reeducation, they will learn to see things El Presidente's way. Haw haw haw haw! But I am not here to talk about the proper way of governing. I come bearing bad news for fans of Impact Wrestling: the ratings really shit the bed for the final episode of 2020.

Impact's ratings for this week's episode were so low, Impact didn't even make it onto the Top 150 cable shows on Shozbuzz Daily. That's also what happened last week, but at least that episode scored a .03 in the 18-49 demographic with 133,000 viewers. This week, Impact fell to a .01 in 18-49 with just 103,000 viewers. Both last week's episode and this week's episode were Best of 2020 recap shows.

If not for the last two weeks, my friends, Impact would have ended the year on a hot streak, with good word-of-mouth and a crossover with AEW driving ratings up toward the end of the year. Of course, in authoritarian dictatorships, you are only as hot as your last totally free and fair election, and it's the same thing in pro wrestling, except that in pro wrestling, you cannot send the military to threaten people into watching the show. That is yet another reason why socialist dictatorships are superior to the capitalist American entertainment industry, but until the day all American capitalist dogs are executed on the streets in a glorious socialist revolution, the imperfect ratings system we have now is the best one available.

Best of luck to my comrades in Impact Wrestling for 2022. I hope that when new content returns, Impact's ratings bounce right back and continue their upward trends.