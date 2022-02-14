Impractical Jokers/Eric André Supersized Ep Set for TBS, TNT & truTV

After Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto confirmed that he was leaving the long-running truTV series "due to some issues in my personal life," fans of Impractical Jokers were wondering where Gatto's departure would leave James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano. On Monday, that future became a little clearer with the news that actor & comedian Eric André (The Eric André Show, Bad Trip) would be joining the trio for an all-new supersized episode set to air across TBS, TNT, and truTV on Saturday, April 2 (directly following the NCAA Men's Final Four). And that appears to be the route the show is going to go down for now, as production on new episodes is currently underway featuring celebrity guests joining Quinn, Murray, and Vulcano for each round.

Here's a look back at Gatto's full post that went live on Instagram before the new year struck, followed by the text of his message to the fans announcing his leaving and the reasons for his decision:

Hey, Everyone.

Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers.

Alongside my friends, I've devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.

Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.

To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I've been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves.

As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you.

Much love,

Joe