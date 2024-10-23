Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: asian-american, chloe bennett, hulu, Interior Chinatown, Jimmy O. Yang, Ronnie Chieng, satire, science fiction, tv series

Interior Chinatown: Hulu Unveils Charles Yu Book Adapt Series Trailer

Hulu released a uniquely interesting trailer for Interior Chinatown starring Jimmy O. Yang and Chloe Bennett and set to premiere in November.

After seemingly forever, Hulu finally released a trailer for Interior Chinatown, an Asian-American Science Fiction satire on genre, television, and representation starring Jimmy O Yang, Chloe Bennett, The Daily Show's Ronnie Chieng, and, well, every Asian-American actor in Hollywood who's not Awkwafina and deserves more work.

Interior Chinatown is adapted from Charles Yu's award-winning book of the same name; the show follows the story of Willis Wu, a background character trapped in a police procedural called Black & White. Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables, dreaming about a world beyond Chinatown, and aspiring to be the lead of his own story. When Willis inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, he begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown while discovering his own family's buried history and what it feels like to be in the spotlight. Willis doesn't perceive himself as the protagonist in his own life; he's merely a Generic Asian Man. Sometimes, he gets to be Background Oriental, Making a Weird Face, or even Disgraced Son, but he is always relegated to a prop. Yet every day, he leaves his tiny room in a Chinatown SRO and enters the Golden Palace restaurant, where Black and White, a procedural cop show, is in perpetual production. He's a bit player here, too, but he dreams of being Kung Fu Guy—the most respected role that anyone who looks like him can attain. Or is it?

Think of Interior Chinatown as a kind of post-Everything Everywhere All At Once TV series. The rest of the cast includes Sullivan Jones, Lisa Gilroy, Diana Lin, Archie Kao, and Tzi Ma. This is Chloe Bennett's first major role since the end of her long years on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which just goes to show that really good Asian-American actors don't get cast as much as they should. Interior Chinatown premieres on Hulu in November. Until then, you should totally read the original book.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!