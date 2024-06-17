Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, preview, season 2

Interview with the Vampire S02E07 Trailer; Jones on Season 3 Vision

Check out the promo for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire S02E07: "I Could Not Prevent It;" Rolin Jones on their Season 3 vision.

Earlier today, we had our first look at what's ahead this weekend when AMC & Rolin Jones's (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2 returns for its penultimate chapter. That moment that we feared but we knew was coming has finally arrived. Louis (Anderson), Claudia (Hayles), and Madeleine (Roxane Duran) – betrayed by Armand (Zaman) – are about to stand trial for violating sacred vampire laws – and it's about to happen live, on-stage in the Théâtre des Vampires, with Santiago (Ben Daniels) as the chief prosecutor. To give us a better sense of just how momentous this episode is set to be, we have the episode trailer added to our overall preview for Season 2 Episode 7: "I Could Not Prevent It" (directed by Emma Freeman, with a teleplay by Jones & Kevin Hanna). But before we get to that, we have some interesting information to pass along regarding Jones's thoughts on where the series should go if a third season should happen (with Jones recently signing a deal with AMC Studios making that possibility a very real one).

"The next book I would do would be 'The Vampire Lestat.' I have no idea who makes the decisions about why things are titled what they are. I think it's called 'The Vampire Lestat.' That's what I think it's called, so that's what I would like to make. We're already pulling from other books. We've pulled from 'The Vampire Lestat.' We've pulled from 'The Queen of the Damned.' We've pulled from 'The Vampire Armand.' We've pulled a little bit or at least some seeds from 'The Body Thief.' There's some stuff from 'Prince Lestat.' We've read them. We're building these things as if they're all one giant thing," Jones shared during an interview with Collider when asked if a third season would have a different title (though Jones notes that "there's no green light" for a third season so there wasn't much that could be discussed).

The biggest headline-grabbing moment from what we've seen of the season's penultimate episode was when we met who would be making an appearance during the "trial" – Lestat (Reid). But is he there to speak on behalf of the prosecution – or the defense? Here's a look at the official promo trailer and image gallery for "I Could Not Prevent It" that was released earlier today – which "conveniently" leaves out any looks at our "surprise witness" (followed by a look behind the scenes at "Like the Light by Which God Made the World Before He Made Light"):

Guilty or not guilty? The penultimate episode of #InterviewWithTheVampire premieres Sunday at 9pm on AMC. pic.twitter.com/zplwnbD92p — Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) June 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires, and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Mark Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

