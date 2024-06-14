Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, iwtv, preview, season 3

Interview with the Vampire: Rolin Jones Deal Good Sign for Season 3?

Is Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Showrunner/EP Rolin Jones's new deal with AMC Studios a good sign regarding news of a third season?

With AMC & Rolin Jones's (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire inching closer to its second season finale, the obvious question is being asked. Will the hit series return for a third season? Based on the viewing numbers, social media reactions, and the response from television critics, it would seem like a given – but those days are long over. As we've seen, nothing is renewed until it's officially renewed in public for all to see (and even then…). That said, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Jones has signed a new multi-year, overall deal with AMC Studios – a very good sign when it comes to a Season 3 future for the series.

"We here at Dwight Street Book Club (Rolin Jones and Adam O'Byrne) are grateful to Dan and Ben for the accidental extension of our deal, excited to continue working on the fourth best show Mark Johnson has produced for AMC, and eager to unleash our development slate (Callaghan, Moscovitch, Bellson, Stein/Prosty, Feldman/Sweeney, Hewlett/Musselman, Moshe — actual finished scripts y'all!) when the historic and transcendent staring game our beloved business finds itself in, ends in a mutually satisfying blink," Jones and producing partner Adam O'Byrne shared in a statement.

The "Dan" and "Ben" that the duo was referencing were Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios, AMC Networks, and Ben Davis, EVP of scripted programming, AMC Networks and AMC Studios, who made it a point of noting how well the second season has been doing – another good sign.

"We're thrilled to extend our exclusive multi-year overall deal with Rolin Jones, who is one of the most talented writers and showrunners working anywhere in scripted entertainment. He has been instrumental in the creation and ongoing development of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe, and the current second season of 'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' is one of the greatest seasons of television that has ever appeared on AMC or any network or streaming service. We couldn't be more excited about all that is to come through this extended AMC Studios partnership with this extraordinary creative talent," McDermott and Davis shared regarding the new deal.

Mark Johnson, Executive Producer, AMC's "Anne Rice Immortal Universe," added, "The brilliance of our show 'Interview with the Vampire,' and it truly is brilliance, comes directly from the mind and the pen of Rolin Jones. From the very first draft of the first episode, it was clear to everyone involved that we were in the hands of a master storyteller. He surprises, he entertains, and he doesn't compromise. Working with Rolin is without a doubt one of the highlights of my career."

With Santiago (Ben Daniels) now possessing the evidence he needs to deal with his Louis (Anderson)/Armand (Zaman) problem, it looks like the next step might be – a performance? With more previews to come later this week, here's a look at the official image gallery for Season 2 Episode 6: "Like the Light by Which God Made the World Before He Made Light":

