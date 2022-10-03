Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 2 Images, Teaser Released

While it may only be one episode in, we think it would be safe to say that AMC & Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Weeds) have an impressive hit on their hands with Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (check out our review here). Now, we have two looks at what's ahead for the Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass & Eric Bogosian-starring series. First up, we have an overview and preview images for S01E02 "…After the Phantoms of Your Former Self." And following that, we have a teaser previewing what's to come this season… take a look:

Here's a Look at Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 2 "…After the Phantoms of Your Former Self"

AMC's Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2 "…After the Phantoms of Your Former Self": Beginning his life as a vampire, Louis (Anderson) learns the rules of vampirism from his maker and companion, Lestat (Reid); Louis discovers increasing differences between himself and Lestat; in Dubai, Louis reveals more of his modern-day vampire lifestyle to Molloy (Bogosian). Alan Taylor directs the episode from a teleplay by Jonathan Ceniceroz & Dave Harris.

A luxury apartment covering an entire single floor of a high rise. Where the Vampire has granted the interview with the man he once judged to be unworthy. And where the journalist Daniel Molloy has hustled, for a second shot at the interview that got away from him 40 years earlier… Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, Interview with The Vampire follows Louis' epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900's New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist Lestat's offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis's intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat's newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement. A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel.

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.