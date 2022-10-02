Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 1 Review: AMC Adapt Scores Big

AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire is a fantastic reimagining of the Anne Rice lore adored by millions. The first episode, "In the Throes of Increasing Wonder," was an impressive opener to the reimagining and describes perfectly how the show makes you feel as a viewer. Certainly enthralling, beginning with great writing that with just one episode has us feeling for characters we will be getting to know more as we follow them over the course of the season (and now, second season).

As a lover of the books, I found this reimagining has done a great job in adding layers and modernizing the story so far without compromising the9 characters we love. However, having Louis de Pointe Du Lac (Jacob Anderson) be a man of color was a fantastic change that added new societal layers into the story that could make for interesting storylines as the series develops. This is the first time I feel Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) has been this accurately represented as a character on the screen- large or small- captivating and angel-like in his beauty as well as his character with multiple layers to his persona and fleeting emotions and volatile mood.

The show's pacing was just great: it allowed us to get to know the characters and the background of the story without rushing it, yet moving fast enough to keep the story moving. Another change I enjoyed was Daniel Molloy's (Eric Bogosian) being older and getting a chance to redo this interview and ask the right questions. It was a wonderful exchange to see: an older and frail interviewer rather than a boy riddled with drugs. The anger and resentment from the past meet-up and having received a new invitation to remember an interview he would have rather forgotten. The new dynamic between the vampire and the human was an intriguing change, and I am looking forward to seeing how this develops and how Molloy will handle it this time. Will he want to be changed? First impressions seem like he won't, but will Louis' more detailed life story change his mind?

I must say, the visuals were dark & moody, and as impressive as you would find in a film take. The writing and direction were phenomenal, with just the right amount of changes to make it a vibe more modern but without compromising the integrity of the story or characters. Essentially, the heart of Rice's remains… beating as strong as ever. I like that the character of Louis was fleshed out more, with Anderson demonstrating both Louis' strengths and inner demons. In just one episode, they were able to portray how toxic, tumultuous, and fucked up the relationship between Louis and Lestat really was, and I cannot wait to see the rollercoaster that awaits after just the first part. I am excited to see the messed-up adventures and favorite moments with Louis, and I wonder how much more will be adjusted from the story we've known.

It was a strong start for AMC's Interview with the Vampire: beautiful visuals, fantastic writing, compelling characters, masterclass-level acting, and a joy to watch. I was on the edge of my couch the whole time and could not separate my eyes from the screen until the credits rolled. And looking towards the future, I'm also left curious about how this could all end up tying in the other novels in Rice's series. But for now? AMC has a new universe on its hands… an impressive one, at that.

Interview With the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1 "In the Throes of Increasing Wonder" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10