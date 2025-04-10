Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, interview with the vampire, The Walking Dead

Interview with the Vampire, TWD Universe & More: AMC Networks Upfronts

AMC Networks' 2025 Upfronts included Interview with the Vampire, The Walking Dead: Dead City & Daryl Dixon, Mayfair Witches, and more.

AMC Networks' Kristin Dolan, CEO; Kim Kelleher, Chief Commercial Officer; Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios; and Evan Adlman, EVP, Commercial Sales & Revenue Operations, brought out the big names and the big shows on Wednesday night for the company's 2025 Upfront Content Showcase at Spring Studios in NYC on Wednesday night. Some of the event's highlights included an exclusive look at Dark Winds brought to life with a performance by Native American rocker Mozart Gabriel from the Taos Pueblo and Navajo Nation; Janelle Monae rocking the room with a surprise performance following the news of her return as the "HalloQueen" host of AMC Networks' annual Fall Halloween programming event, "FearFest;" and Frendo the clown from Clown in a Cornfield making an appearance. In terms of shows, AMC Networks included some personal Bleeding Cool favorites – including Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Dark Winds, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, as well as the upcoming Anne Rice's Talamasca.

Here's a rundown of who's who during AMC Networks' 2025 Upfront Content Showcase, followed by red carpet and event image galleries from the night:

Brooke Shields (Allie and Andi for Acorn TV)

Sam Reid and Eric Bogosian (Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire for AMC/AMC+)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead: Dead City for AMC/AMC+)

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol for AMC/AMC+)

Alexandra Daddario and Tongayi Chirisa (Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches for AMC/AMC+)

Harry Hamlin (Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Mad Men, In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin for AMC/AMC+)

Nicholas Denton and Elizabeth McGovern (Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order for AMC/AMC+)

Dracmorda Boulet and Swanthula Boulet (The Boulet Brothers' Dragula for Shudder)

Deanna Taushi Allison (Dark Winds for AMC/AMC+)

CCH Pounder and Judith Light (The Terror: Devil in Silver for AMC/AMC+)

Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter (Toya & Reginae for We TV)

Hilarie Burton Morgan (True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here for SundanceTV/AMC+)

Billy Magnussen, Simon Helberg, Lucy Punch, and Meaghan Rath (The Audacity for AMC/AMC+).

