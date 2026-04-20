Posted in: Dropout, TV | Tagged: Game Changer

Game Changer: An Insane Season Eight Arrives On May 12

Get ready for a Game Changer, as the show will return for Season Eight with ten brand-new episodes, set to premiere on May 12, 2026

Article Summary Game Changer returns for Season Eight on Dropout with ten new bi-weekly episodes starting May 12, 2026.

Each new Game Changer episode will feature unique, unpredictable challenges for comedian contestants.

The show's previous season broke the mold, inspiring viral moments still being shared on social media.

Dropout continues to lead with ad-free, original comedy series like Game Changer and Dimension 20.

Dropout has finally announced the return of one of its most popular shows, as Game Changer will make its return next month. The panel game show will make its long-awaited seasonal return with ten new episodes, which will run bi-weekly starting on May 12, 2026, as each episode will present a new challenge to three (or more) comedian contestants. All of which have been designed to challenge them in unique ways, and occasionally enrage them, all with hilarious results. Last season broke the mold in several ways and created a ton of viral content that is still being shared on social media as we write this up. We have more details about the season below, along with screenshots and the trailer, as we wait for the unpredictable hilarity to arrive in three weeks.

Get Ready For a Game Changer as Season Eight Brings Ten New Episodes

Game Changer, the game show where the game changes every show, promises more absurdity with new and unexpected challenges for its contestants. Cast members competing this season include Brennan Lee Mulligan, Vic Michaelis, Jeremy Culhane, Lou Wilson, Anna Garcia, Demi Adejuyigbe, Oscar Montoya, Jacob Wysocki, Zac Oyama, Josh Ruben, and more. Season eight of Game Changer is executive-produced and hosted by Sam Reich and executive-produced by David Kerns. Co-executive producers for the season are Chloe Badner, Elaine Carroll, Ryan Creamer, Sam Geer, Brennan Lee Mulligan, and Paul Robalino.

About Dropout

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

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