Doctor Who: The Storyboards Of The Husbands Of River Song

Yesterday saw a tweetalong viewing of Doctor Who: The Husbands Of River Song written by Steven Moffat, directed by Douglas MacKinnon, starring Peter Capaldi as The Doctor and Alex Kingston as River Song, with the hashtag #HelloSweetie. During which, comic book creator and Doctor Who storyboarder Mike Collins provided the storyboards for the final scenes of that episode, tweeting out "My favourite thing to draw… Probably ever. #hellosweetie". Here's that scene as it played out on screen and on storyboards.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmtdzQyqpnM

And in storyboards.

Director Douglas MacKinnon, now working with Neil Gaiman on new projects in Scotland and Skye,  tweeted out "Those peaks. They are my Skye Easter egg – you get two of a Isle of Skye landmark – The Old Man of Storr"…

Photo by DAVID ILIFF. License: CC BY-SA 3.0

…while Mike Collins showed his designs for the Singing Towers Of Darillium.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47Jst07mNSU
Douglas also noted that "The name of the ship, made in Pitlochry", a town in the county of Perthshire in Scotland

Mike Collins also provided plenty more sketches, designs and storyboards for the episode in question. Here they are before they are lost to the Twitter black hole…

 

River Denied Her Kiss In Doctor Who: The Husbands Of River Song

First broadcast on BBC One on 25 December 2015, it is the eleventh Christmas special since the show's revival in 2005 and marked the first appearance of Nardole, played by Matt Lucas, who would become a companion in the subsequent series.

 

 

 

 

