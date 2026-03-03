Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: invincible

Invincible Kicks Off Its Return Month with 3 New Season 4 Images

Set for its Prime Video return on March 18th, here are three new images from Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring Invincible Season 4.

Article Summary Invincible Season 4 premieres on Prime Video March 18 with the first three episodes dropping together.

New official episode timeline and images hint at major developments for Mark and the Viltrumites.

Creator Robert Kirkman teases more Viltrumite storylines, Thragg's debut, and higher stakes for Mark.

Unused comic plots, including a possible Hell storyline, may finally be explored in the new season.

With only about two weeks to go until the fourth season of Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible hits our screens, the streamer is stepping up its game when it comes to dropping clues about what we can expect. Following up on the animated series being spotlighted in its March 2026 trailer, the fine folks over at Prime Video were kind enough to drop three new images – which we have waiting for you below:

If you hadn't heard, March 18th brings the first three episodes of the season – but what about after that? Here's a look at a new key art poster that went live last month and offers a timeline of when episodes will drop after the initial three-episode return:

Here's a look at the previously released image gallery, which featured Danai Gurira ("The Walking Dead" Universe) as Universa. Following that, we have a look back at some earlier insights on the season and the animated streaming series:

Invincible Season 4 "Has More Viltrumite Stuff": Kirkman

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood back in June 2025, Kirkman shared that an important lesson he learned from his "The Walking Dead" experience made mapping out the animated series easier. In addition, Kirkman was kind enough to drop a few teases regarding what's to come ("By the end of this season, you should be worried for where Mark is headed in Season 4 and beyond").

In terms of the overall series, Kirkman shared that there were "a lot of decisions that were made on 'Invincible' Season 1- Season 3, that were made just in case we get to adapt the entire comic so that when we're going Season 5- Season 6 if we're fortunate enough to do those, we know the track has been laid, and things have been planned." The creative team was able to do that because, unlike the situation with "The Walking Dead" comics series and series adaptation, Invincible had wrapped up its comic book series run before work on the Prime Video series commenced. "We go from season to season, so the process of adapting the comic book into the show isn't getting more difficult because we've done the hard work of making sure that everything is where it needs to be."

Speaking of the fourth season, Kirkman kept the clues to a minimum but did highlight Thragg and the Viltrumites. "Thragg is cast and will be in Season 4. So, I won't reveal anything other than if you've been watching the show since Season 1, you might be like, 'Hey, when is there going to be more Viltrumite stuff?' I will say that Season 4 has more Viltrumite stuff that you might be wanting. In Season 2, we got the cool Anissa stuff and then Nolan's story. In Season 3, we got Conquest, and Nolan's story, and stuff going on in space with Allen. In Season 4, it really ramps up. So, the people that are loving that aspect of the show, you will definitely get more of that."

Series Might Tackle Unused Comics Storyline Idea: Kirkman

If you had a chance to check out the end credits scene, then you know that demon detective Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown) reappears after being sent to Hell during the first season. Meeting with a "Demon" (Bruce Campbell), Damien alludes to summoning a powerful "surface dweller" to the underworld. If that left you with the impression that Mark could be going to Hell during the fourth season, you're not alone. Speaking with Variety, Kirkman shared that having Mark take a serious trip down south was "a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing," but "it's entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show." And it started with Kirkman and the team looking for a reason to bring back Brown's Damien.

"In the comics, he [Damien Darkblood] was never sent to Hell. He was a great character that we loved from the first season. Clancy Brown's portrayal of him was spot-on and so terrific. We always wanted to figure out a way to get Damian Darkblood back into the show, and then — gosh, do I want to spoil this? There's a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing. Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to Hell, and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics. It's a big deal," Kirkman shared.

He continued, "I never got around to doing anything like that in 'Invincible.' I kept getting sidetracked, and there was never a good time. So it's entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show, and that scene at the end of that episode is setting that up. Oh my God, and we got to work with Bruce Campbell. It's the best." Speaking of Campbell, Kirkman also addressed the theory that Campbell's "Demon" was actually Satan – a theory Kirkman doesn't exactly shut down. "Could be The Devil. Could be. We'll just have to see. Maybe I shouldn't have spoiled that."

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow.

Joining the voice cast during the second season were Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), John DiMaggio (Futurama), Tzi Ma (The Farewell), Doug Bradley ("Hellraiser" franchise), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, The Boys).

During Summer 2025, we learned that The Americans and Perry Mason star Matthew Rhys had joined the cast as the voice of Dinosaurus, the dissociative personality of Dr. David Anders, who has some very extreme (and deadly) ways of looking to help humanity.

Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

