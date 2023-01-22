Invincible: Kirkman, Walker & Ottley Talk Season 2 Teaser, Easter Eggs Comics creators Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley react to Amazon's Invincible Season 2 teaser and drop some easter egg hints.

Okay, so now maybe we can cut Amazon & Robert Kirkman's Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson / Invincible) & JK Simmons (Nolan Grayson / Omni-Man)-starring Invincible a little slack. They promised an update on the second season ahead of this weekend, and they more than kept their promise. We were treated to a teaser that poked some fun at the complaints they've been hearing about how long it's taken while also confirming a late 2023 release window. In addition, we got a look at a very interesting Season 2 script page teasing that a major face-off is on the way (more on all of that below). But for this go-around, we're turning our attention back to the teaser released this past Friday, except we'll hear what comic book creators Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley had to say about what went down. And just a heads-up? Our unofficial theme for the mini featurette that you're about to see is definitely "easter eggs."

So here's a look at the creative team's reaction video, followed by a look back at what we learned about the second season:

Here's that Season 2 script page teasing a very bloody (and not surprising) throwdown between Mark and Ross Marquand's The Immortal, accompanied by the appropriate Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan/Rex Splode) screencap reaction shot:

And here's a look back at the preview video that was released confirming the season's release window, with Seth Rogen's Allen The Alien finally getting the information out of Mark after some stalling (clearly, someone's been reading social media over the past few months):

Running between 48:15 – 54:16, The Walking Dead star Khary Payton (Markus Grimshaw / Black Samson) and Daniel Merrifield (aka The Movie Dweeb) get into great conversations about working with Kirkman, how the voice cast became a mini "The Walking Dead" reunion & more. But with regards to the second season of the animated series, Payton shared that the recording work was done for the second season and that they had already moved on to the third season. But when it came to the animation side, Payton explained that more time was needed because of the glut of big studio animation projects that needed to be worked on because of the pandemic. But even though he says it's still "gonna take awhile," Payton made sure folks knew that the artists are taking their time to guarantee the first season's quality is maintained.

Speaking with Collider in support of his film The Humans in early 2022, Yeun shared why he's "really excited" and why he believes viewers' strong, positive reaction to Invincible is a harbinger of great things to come for adult animation:

Yeun is "Really Excited" for "Bonkers" Second Season: "I've talked to Robert [Kirkman], here and there. He's super excited about it. He thinks Season 2 is gonna be even better than Season 1, which I have no doubt about. If you go to his source material, 'Invincible' is an incredible comic, and just thinking about how much story hasn't been told from that run, it's gonna be bonkers. I'm really excited about it."

Yeun Sees Strong Reactions to "Invincible" as Sign of Bigger Things to Come for Adult Animation: "I'll be honest, I did not expect this level of response. People really enjoyed the show. That's not to say that I thought the show wouldn't be enjoyed. I just didn't know how many people were coming to it like that. To me, I think it speaks to America's appetite now for adult animation, which is really cool. I grew up on it. I think all of us, of our generation and below, grew up on it. Largely, our programming was dictated by the generations before us, that didn't necessarily love animation that way. We're in a weird, cool time where I'm seeing so many kids watch anime and so many people watch adult animation. People are learning about Don Hertzfeldt. It's thriving. I think we're probably on the precipice of right before things really pop off. I think we're gonna get some hopefully [Hayao] Miyazaki levels of animation. We do with Pixar, but I just mean coming from different places. It's a new world. It's certainly all brand new."