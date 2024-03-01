Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, invincible, part 2, prime video, season 2

Invincible: Prime Video March 2024 Trailer Previews Season 2 Part 2

With Season 2 Part 2 arriving on March 14th, Prime Video's March 2024 official trailer previews its animated series adaptation of Invincible.

Article Summary Prime Video's Invincible Season 2 Part 2 debuts March 14th.

Kirkman hints the season finale will surpass the midseason's high stakes.

A special sneak preview clip from IGN Fan Fest 2024 gives fans a sense of the fallout.

Invincible aims to escalate the series with every new episode, says Kirkman.

With less than two weeks to go until the second part of the second season of Prime Video's animated series adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible hits our screens, we have a special look at what's to come courtesy of the streaming service. In Prime Video's official trailer for what's on tap programming-wise this month that you can check out above, things kick off with a clip from the series – followed by a mini-teaser of previously-released & new moments from what's ahead.

With the animated series returning for Season 2 Part 2 on March 14th, here's another look at what's ahead for Prime Video's Invincible – as well as some other things that are on tap at the streaming service this month:

In the following clip from last month's IGN Fan Fest 2024, Mark (Steven Yeun) finds himself at his lowest until Andressa (Rhea Seehorn) – Nolan's (J.K. Simmons) second wife & mother to Mark's half-brother – puts things into a perspective in a way that might just give Mark the hope he needs. Here's the sneak preview clip that was released during the online fan event:

Invincible: Kirkman on How Season Finale Will Top Midseason Finale

"The fourth episode, I think people are gonna be exhausted. So I'm happy about the break, which I think most people will be unhappy about, but that's fine. You need the time; you need to rest. But I think that each episode builds, so by the time you get to the fourth episode, you're like, 'How is this all happening? It's crazy.' Which is cool. There's a lot of people that I interact with that have only ever seen the first season and have never read the comics. I hear from people in that demographic a lot that are like, 'How are you gonna top the end of Season 1?' And then people that have read the comics laugh," shared Kirkman during an interview with Collider – but Kirkman doesn't want folks sleeping on the season finale, either.

"So yeah, we're getting to the bigger stuff. Cory [Walker], Ryan [Ottley], and I were working on the comic for 16 years, and we really tried to maintain a sense of escalation through the 144-issue run. And that's one of the things that we really painstakingly paid attention to. When I'm working with Dan Duncan and everybody on the show, making sure that sense of escalation is present, and we're able to add different things, and make the show denser, and trim some of the fat that we had off the comic. I'm really proud of that," Kirkman continued. "So as we get deeper into this, I mean, Season 2, Episode 4 is an insane, huge episode, but Season 2, Episode 8 tops it. And when you guys see [Season 3, Episode 8]? Whoo. [Laughs]."

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more.

Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

