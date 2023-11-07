Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, invincible, preview, prime video, season 2

Invincible S02E02 Preview: New Guardians of the Globe Get a Test Run

The new Guardians of the Globe gets some practice in a look at Prime Video's take on Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible.

Article Summary A look at "Invincible" S02E02 sees the new Guardians of the Globe getting a test run.

In addition, concerns about Mark's (Steven Yeun) future continue to grow.

A new episode of Amazon's Prime Video animated series "Invincible" drops on Friday.

Robert Kirkman assures fans that breaks between seasons will be shorter, beginning with Season 3.

Yesterday, we had a chance to check out the teaser promo for the second episode of the second season of Prime Video's animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible. If Mark (Steven Yeun) thought that those concerns about his traveling down the same road that his dad, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), were going away anytime soon – that preview proved otherwise. Now, we're getting a look at how the new Guardians of the Globe is shaping up under The Immortal's (Ross Marquand) leadership. While Ferguson (Chris Diamantopoulos) has some concerns about whether or not the team is ready for a real-life test run, Cecil (Walton Goggins) makes an excellent point. If they can't take down the Supreme Lizard and the Lizard League, maybe they'll never be ready. Of course, things don't go quite as smoothly as expected when an unexpected "introduction" flips the script on the whole thing…

Here's a look at the sneak preview that was released on Tuesday, followed by a look back at the promo trailer for this week's episode of Amazon's Prime Video animated series Invincible, set to hit screens on Friday, November 10th:

This #InvincibleFriday, Mark is nothing like his dad. Okay maybe just a little bit like his dad? What is going on?? pic.twitter.com/6Io67Rma4f — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) November 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In a recent interview, Kirkman addressed a number of topics related to the popular animated series – both on the production side and the action hitting our screens. In the following highlights, Kirman offers some interesting insight into the voices we can expect in Season 3 while reassuring fans that the wait between seasons moving forward won't be as long as what went down between the first two:

Viewers Can Expect "So Many Actors" in Season 3 Who Aren't in Season 2: "There are so many actors that are in Season 3 that are not in Season 2 that I am terrified to talk about actors in interviews, because Season 3 has already been recorded, and the sessions definitely run together in my head."

…And That Includes Some Season 1 Actors: "There are people who were in Season 1 whose characters don't appear in Season 2, but do appear in Season 3 — that's a tidbit I'll give you."

Kirkman Would Like A New Season Every Year, But…: "The realities of animation may make that a little difficult, but what I can guarantee is that the gap between Season 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should ever have, you know, barring some unforeseen catastrophe. It may be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months or every 12 months. We're still trying to figure that out."

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more. During the previous panel celebrating the 20th anniversary of the comic book series with Kirkman, Walker, Ottley, Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/publisher, Skybound), Marge Dean (head of studio, Skybound Animation), and Mike Rogers (creative director, Skybound), attendees were treated to a look at the new Season 2 character design for William.

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

