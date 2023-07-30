Posted in: Amazon Studios, Comics, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amazon, invincible, preview, prime video, season 2, teaser

Invincible: Superhero Club Offers Deep Dives Into Series Adapt/Comics

With Amazon's Invincible Season 2 set for November, Prime Video's Superhero Club offers deep dives into the series/comics connections.

With a little more than three months to go until the second season of Amazon's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible, there is still a ton of time to catch up on what went down with a rewatch or jump aboard the animated sensation that fans have been waiting patiently to return. But for those of you who are looking to do an even deeper dive into the adult animated series – specifically, how the characters from the streaming series match up (or differ) from their comic book counterparts. Well, that's where Stephanie Williams & Superhero Club comes in with a great way to get to know who's who and how they came to be.

What follows is a series of really great feature videos where the main cast each gets the spotlight as Williams via Superhero Club offers backstories on each and how they made the jump from the comic book pages to the small screen – here's a look:

Amazon's Prime Video: Invincible Season 2

With Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible set to drop new episodes on November 3rd, here's a look back at the official teaser trailer, along with a season overview and a rundown of who's joining the cast this season:

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more. And during the previous panel celebrating the 20th anniversary of the comic book series with Kirkman, Walker, Ottley, Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/publisher, Skybound), Marge Dean (head of studio, Skybound Animation), and Mike Rogers (creative director, Skybound), attendees were treated to a look at the new Season 2 character design for William.

And if you head on over to Amazon's Prime Video, Invincible: Atom Eve, a special origin episode focusing on the rise of Gillian Jacobs' Samantha Eve Wilkins, is already available for you to check out. Here's a look at the official episode trailer:

Here's a look back at Kirkman, Walker, and Ottley reacting to the teaser for Season 2 that was released in January, followed by a look back at what we learned about the second season:

Here's that Season 2 script page teasing a very bloody (and not surprising) throwdown between Mark and Ross Marquand's The Immortal, accompanied by the appropriate Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan/Rex Splode) screencap reaction shot:

And here's a look back at the preview video that was released confirming the season's release window, with Seth Rogen's Allen The Alien finally getting the information out of Mark after some stalling (clearly, someone's been reading social media over the past few months):

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

