Invincible Tweets Teasing Season 2 Update Arriving This Friday? Are we getting a Season 2 update on Amazon's Prime Video & Robert Kirkman's Steven Yeun & JK Simmons-starring Invincible tomorrow?

If you're a fan awaiting word on the second season of Amazon's Prime Video & Robert Kirkman's Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson / Invincible) & JK Simmons (Nolan Grayson / Omni-Man)-starring Invincible, then December was a pretty good month for you. First came the heads-up that an update on Season 2 would be arriving sometime during January 2023. Following that, Vernon Sanders, Head of Television over at Amazon Studios, confirmed that new episodes would be hitting this year. And now, if our tweet-interpreting skills are as strong as we think they are, it would appear that the update should be hitting on Friday, January 20th, between 6 – 10:43 am PT (9 am – 1:43 pm ET). Either that or someone's a really big Burger Mart fan…

Here's a look at the two tweets that were sent out from the adult animated series' Twitter account earlier today:

Burger Mart special hours tomorrow are between 6 – 10:43 am PT. Mark will not be cooking, thankfully — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) January 19, 2023

Here's a look at the post from last month to make sure to adjust our radars to go on "Invincible Season 2 Alert":

Running between 48:15 – 54:16, The Walking Dead star Khary Payton (Markus Grimshaw / Black Samson) and Daniel Merrifield (aka The Movie Dweeb) get into great conversations about working with Kirkman, how the voice cast became a mini "The Walking Dead" reunion & more. But with regards to the second season of the animated series, Payton shared that the recording work was done for the second season and that they had already moved on to the third season. But when it came to the animation side, Payton explained that more time was needed because of the glut of big studio animation projects that needed to be worked on because of the pandemic. But even though he says it's still "gonna take awhile," Payton made sure folks knew that the artists are taking their time to guarantee the first season's quality is maintained.

In honor of "Invincible Friday" from April 2022, we were treated to a look at Yeun from the recording studio showing him recording this teaser- with the teaser meant to be a wink-wink-nudge-nudge that recording sessions are underway. Here's a look at the clip, but don't watch it too many times or you'll have "Now!" rambling around your brain for the rest of the day (trust us on this one):

Speaking with Collider in support of his film The Humans in early 2022, Yeun shared why he's "really excited" and why he believes viewers' strong, positive reaction to Invincible is a harbinger of great things to come for adult animation:

Yeun is "Really Excited" for "Bonkers" Second Season: "I've talked to Robert [Kirkman], here and there. He's super excited about it. He thinks Season 2 is gonna be even better than Season 1, which I have no doubt about. If you go to his source material, 'Invincible' is an incredible comic, and just thinking about how much story hasn't been told from that run, it's gonna be bonkers. I'm really excited about it."

Yeun Sees Strong Reactions to "Invincible" as Sign of Bigger Things to Come for Adult Animation: "I'll be honest, I did not expect this level of response. People really enjoyed the show. That's not to say that I thought the show wouldn't be enjoyed. I just didn't know how many people were coming to it like that. To me, I think it speaks to America's appetite now for adult animation, which is really cool. I grew up on it. I think all of us, of our generation and below, grew up on it. Largely, our programming was dictated by the generations before us, that didn't necessarily love animation that way. We're in a weird, cool time where I'm seeing so many kids watch anime and so many people watch adult animation. People are learning about Don Hertzfeldt. It's thriving. I think we're probably on the precipice of right before things really pop off. I think we're gonna get some hopefully [Hayao] Miyazaki levels of animation. We do with Pixar, but I just mean coming from different places. It's a new world. It's certainly all brand new."