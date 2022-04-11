Ironheart: Sam Bailey, Angela Barnes Directing; Ryan Coogler Producing

As momentum continues to build on the production side when it comes to head writer Chinaka Hodge's (Amazing Stories, Snowpiercer) Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk, Judas and the Black Messiah)-starring Ironheart, Deadline Holywood is reporting that Sam Bailey (Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Mythic Quest, Atlanta) have been tapped to direct the streaming series. In addition, Ryan Coogler's production company Proximity has come aboard to produce, with Coogler, Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian executive producing alongside Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout. Joining Thorne in the cast are Anthony Ramos (In The Heights) and Lyric Ross (This Is Us). Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and debuting in 2016's Invincible Iron Man No. #7, Riri Williams (Thorne) is a teenage genius who made a major first impression by building her own version of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit- and would eventually go on to lead her own comic book series.

During last month's Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Ramos was asked how it feels to be joining the MCU. Expressing how "excited" and "blessed" he is to be joining the series and the MCU overall, Ramos jokes in the following clip about being in the gym and wondering when Marvel Studios was going to call. From there, Ramos names some of the people from the streaming series' "dope squad" that he's appreciated working with. Though details on who Ramos is playing are still being kept under wraps for now, his character will reportedly have a major impact on both the series and the MCU in future projects (similar to Jonathan Majors being introduced as Kang The Conquer in Loki). Here's a look at Ramos' interview from the red carpet: