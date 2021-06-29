Is Good News for Good Omens Fans Bad News for Prodigal Son Fans?

So it's been a while since viewers heard anything definitive regarding the possibility of the Michael Sheen and Tom Payne-starring Prodigal Son finding a new home- and that was in May when Warner Bros. TV Group head Channing Dungey confirmed that "conversations" were taking place. Since that time, some not-so-good news for the series' future was announced: Aurora Perrineau (Det. Dani Powell) is reportedly set to take on a key recurring role and expected to appear in at least five episodes of HBO's Westworld. Well, the news didn't get much better for Prodigal Son fans this morning when Amazon announced that Sheen and David Tennant were returning for Good Omens 2, expected to begin filming in Scotland later this year. "Personally I'm against it, but the world isn't going to just save itself, is it? If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished," Sheen joked in his statement regarding his Good Omens return. Again, does this mean that this is the death blow for a third season? Not necessarily because schedules have been worked around before. That said? Another bad sign.

"Contemplation. Reflection. Those silent and still moments where you can take pause and recollect. It's been a month since I finished filming and I'm beginning to catch my breath. 'Prodigal Son' dropped into my life unexpectedly, I wasn't looking to jump into something so soon after 'The Walking Dead,'" Payne wrote in his post "But timing is everything and when the universe comes to meet you, you better hold on tight and enjoy the ride. What a ride it was. Tears, laughter, joy, friendship. The most stressful time in my life and the most rewarding. It's a crazy industry when you look at it from the outside. We work insanely long hours with little time for family or self. But when you're lucky enough to work on something so special you willingly make those sacrifices." Payne then went on to thank his wife and musician Jennifer J Akerman as well as the cast, crew, and creative team behind the series- before ending things on a bittersweet note: "It's better to burn out than to fade away"

Teasing "big" ideas should the series return, Sklavar explained to DH how the series is evolving for Payne's Malcolm Bright. "The spine of the season was Bright becoming his own man. The Dani-Bright relationship was key, along with a new 'venue' where Martin could shine," he explained. Without giving too much away, the series creators envision also having Michael Sheen's Martin Whitley aka The Surgeon and Catherine Zeta'Jones's Vivian Capshaw return. But while all of that sounds great, just what are the chances of the series returning. "I don't know what our chances are," Fedak explained, "but writing for these actors and this crew was a great privilege. I hope we get to work together again."

