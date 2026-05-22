Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Boston Blue Season Finale: Here's Our Updated S01E20: "Patrol" Preview

Check out what's ahead with tonight's season finale of CBS's Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue, S01E20: "Patrol."

Article Summary Boston Blue Season 1 finale "Patrol" brings a dangerous investigation, high stakes, and major choices for the team.

The Boston Blue finale preview teases D.A. election fallout as shifting dynamics and a shocking incident raise new questions.

S01E20 "Patrol" is directed by Sherwin Shilati, with a story from showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis.

Tonight's Boston Blue season ender also features a trailer, sneak peek, and the return of a very familiar face.

This is the big one, folks. We're talking about the season finale of CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue. In S01E20: "Patrol," the combination of a dangerous investigation, the pending D.A. election, and some serious personal and professional decisions that need to be made by more than just a few of our major players makes this one a must-watch (and we didn't even mention the return of a very familiar face). Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peek, and more for tonight's season ender:

Boston Blue Season 1 Finale: "Patrol" Preview

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 20: "Patrol" – A dangerous investigation collides with pivotal personal and professional decisions, pushing the team to their limits. As the D.A. election draws closer, shifting dynamics and an unexpected incident heighten the urgency and raise new questions for everyone involved. Directed by Sherwin Shilati, with a story by Brandon Sonnier & Brandon Margolis.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

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