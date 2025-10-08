Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: all's fair, ryan murphy

All's Fair Trailer: Hulu Previews Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian Series

Hitting Hulu on Nov. 4th, here's a look at the official trailer for Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian's upcoming legal drama, All's Fair.

With the Hulu series set to hit streaming screens on November 4th, we're getting our best look yet at Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian's legal drama All's Fair. Joining Kardashian are Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, and Judith Light – a killer lineup of talent if ever there was one. Now, we've got an official trailer waiting for you above that offers just a small taste of these highly-skilled female divorce attorneys in action – including a particularly brutal exchange between Kardashian's Allura Grant and Paulson's Carrington Lane.

In the upcoming Hulu series, a team of female divorce attorneys leaves a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don't just play the game—they change it.

Thanks to Disney's Upfronts presentation from earlier this year, viewers were treated to some incredible early looks at what's to come, including an official teaser waiting for you above and an image gallery waiting for you below (along with a few extras thrown in that we think you might like):

"That's a WRAP on @allsfaironhulu S1! <cue Fan Snap! 🪭>," Nash-Betts wrote as the caption to her Instagram post from the end of March to signal that she had wrapped filming. "We laughed, we cried, we slayed. From fierce lewks to beat faces & snatched edges, we brought the FIYAH and left the drama where it belongs—on the screen. And TRUST, you're gonna want front row seats when this drops. Mad love to our visionary Ryan Murphy for giving us the runway to create, elevate, and celebrate. To the entire cast & crew—your glam, your grind, your genius? Legendary!" adding, "'What's wrong with THAT?!'"

Produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, Hulu's All's Fair is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, who also directs, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, and Richard Levine. Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Sarah Paulson star and executive produce. Anthony Hemingway executive produces and directs. Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

