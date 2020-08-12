It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Danny DeVito Digs "Radical Stuff"

There is one striking similarity between FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and CBS' departed The Big Bang Theory. Now before the eye-rolls, teeth-sucking, and scoffing begin, hear me out. No one's saying there's going to be a crossover any time soon since the two shows (though seeing Dennis and Sheldon interact would be fascinating) are definitely not cut from the same thematic cloth. But with Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) about ready to take the title for longest-running live-action comedy series (breaking the record previously held by ABC's The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet), we can't help but point out one raging connection: both shows introduced main characters after the show was already on the air that fans took to so much that viewers sometimes assume they were with the show from the very start.

For Big Bang, that was Mayim Bialik's Amy- and for Always Sunny? That would be DeVito's Frank Reynolds, who is as much a part of The Gang as rum ham, Dee's bad impressions, and an unhealthy obsession with the Philadelphia Eagles. Recently, DeVito was asked to look back on his run as Frank and explain what it is he loves the most about the role and being a part of the Always Sunny cast. Spoiler? If you thought crawling naked out of couches, falling out of apartment windows, or shoving chicken fingers up noses to stop the bleeding would be a bridge too far for an actor of his stature, then we're not sure what show you've been watching because those opportunities are actually DeVito's favorites:

"You know, the kind of radical crazy stuff, you know, where they slime me or they throw me out a window or paint me black… I was a shadow hiding in a corner, you know, it was really cool. The idea is that you know going into the makeup trailer and getting puffed up- like for Mac's show when he came out. You know all that stuff is, like, I dig that stuff obviously like all the parts that I like to play. We all have masks, you know, and I figure that you know with Frank that's a certain mask… like in the movie I'm doing now ["Jumanji" franchise], it's a certain thing, all the movies you do, " explained DeVito. "But when you get to sit in a chair like in Batman Returns, you get to sit in a chair for three hours and have some artists mess you up, it's like really cool. It's like when you know when you put on a costume where you go again Halloween or anything like that, it's kind of… you have this freedom, you know, that's really, really cool. So all the shows that we have done that we're a little bit 'out in the stratosphere,' those are my favorites- when I read the scripts and I say, 'Wow, this is gonna be a fun one you know to do.'"