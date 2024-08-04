Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: always sunny, FXX, hulu, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, preview, season 17

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Day Shares Huge Season 17 Update

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day confirmed that he was looking forward to joining the Season 17 writers' room next week.

On August 4, 2005, "The Gang Gets Racist" would hit FX screens – and the face of television comedy would never be the same. So it's only fitting that on the 19th anniversary of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia that we get some really big news about the future of the record-setting sitcom. In an Instagram post honoring the show's anniversary, Day confirmed that the writers' room for Season 17 will be getting to work "next week."

"19 years ago today, these three jokers got their show on the air. Despite low ratings and plenty of terrible reviews, John Landgraf and our partners @fxnetworks stuck with us. Thanks to them and to the fans. Looking forward to getting in the writers room next week for season 17!" Day wrote as the caption to his Instagram post – including an image from back in the day of himself with McElhenney and Howerton:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson on Emmy Snub

At the Emmy Awards earlier this year, The Gang got the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors) – and to take a moment to address their topic of the show being ignored by Emmy voters. "Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here."

To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marked the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'"

As fun as that was to watch, the point can't be ignored. How can a show that's run for 16 seasons (and counting) be as ignored as "Always Sunny" has been over the course of its run? "We talk about that a lot," Olson shared during an interview with Vanity Fair. "I think there are some shows where it's just decided, 'Oh, this is the hit show of the season,' and people will give it a shot. And then there are just some shows that are just like, 'No, this isn't an Emmy show.' And if you jumped in and saw a clip of our show and didn't quite understand it, you'd think this show is raunchy and gross—not appropriate and not classy and lowbrow. And the truth is, that's true. And if you really watch a full episode, it's so smart. We're making lots of statements. We are making fun of extremists. It's a lot more intelligent than people think."

Olson added, "It just became a thing where it was like, 'Oh, that show again.' People are looking at new shows. The truth is we are getting a lot of validation every single day. We have fans that will cry and shake if they take a picture [with us]. We're doing what we want to do, making a show that we're proud of and making people happy. I really am truly good. But will I take an Emmy? Yeah, I'll take an Emmy."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!