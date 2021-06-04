It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney on S15, Day/Mythic Quest

As the month of May was coming to an end, fans of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia learned from Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton (first via images, then by "artist's rendering"- don't ask) that production on the record-breaking 15th season was underway. But since then, it's been a bit quiet. Thankfully, the drought of updates ended on Friday courtesy of McElhenney. Brief, direct, and to the point.

During an interview with Deadline Hollywood, McElhenney was first asked if he's heard the push by fans for his Always Sunny co-star and Mythic Quest co-creator Day would be appearing in the Apple TV+ series. "We've heard it, and we've discussed it, so that's all I'll say on the matter," he replied- and then came the Always Sunny update. "But I will be seeing Mr. Day tomorrow. And then I'll see him again on Monday for our first day back in the writers' room on 'Sunny.'" Confirming that the writers' room will be open for business on Monday, said he "just can't wait" to get back. "I miss these people dearly."

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Star Glenn Howerton Offers Season 15 Update (https://youtu.be/qvgZdMT-LkA)

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.