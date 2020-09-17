It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Rewatch: Rum Ham, Bingo & More

With Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) making history as the longest-running live-action comedy series with the 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FX on Hulu has been running watch-parties for past episodes, but for their screening of Season 7's "The Gang Goes to the Jersey Shore" and Season 8's "The Gang Dines Out," they're making the experience even more interactive while still going old-school. Yup, that's right: Bingo cards. So while you're learning about bum-on-bum under the boardwalk sex, rum ham, bad restaurant seating, and emotionally-scarred waiters, keep a watch on your card. Is there a prize? Nope, but why not have a little fun anyway? Head on over to FX on Hulu starting at 9 pm ET to get in on the fun, and track the festivities on social media, too:

So with COVID-impacted television productions slowly beginning to get back to work with new health and safety guidelines/protocols in place, what's that mean for work on the record-setting return? Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton that very question during our one-on-one discussion on the return of A.P. Bio for a third season (full interview coming early next week). In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Flipped, as well as other television and film projects- both behind and in front of the camera) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (and "maybe even a sixteenth").

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come:

"How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"