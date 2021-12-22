It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15 Finale: Dee Feels a Bit "Lucky"

With less than an hour to go until The Gang's adventures in Ireland wrap up the 15th season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia with "Dee Sings in a Bog" (written by David Hornsby & Rob Roseell and directed by Pete Chatmon) and "The Gang Carries a Corpse Up a Mountain" (written by Megan Ganz and directed by Richie Keen), viewers are getting a look at how last week's Dee (Kaitlin Olson) & Dennis (Glenn Howerton) cliffhanger wrapped up and how it leads to Dee looking to get some "Luck of the Irish" from Dennis's doctor.

Here's a look at the latest sneak preview for the two-episode season finale of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia:

Here's a look at what else still lies ahead for The Gang overseas as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia wraps up its 15th season tonight with its final two episodes "Dee Sings in a Bog" and "The Gang Carries a Corpse Up a Mountain":

Season 15 Episode 7: "Dee Sings in a Bog": Guided by a young priest, Mac (Rob McElhenney) spends a day at the seminary to truly understand what it takes to become a priest. Dennis and Frank (Danny DeVito) plan an elaborate trap at the castle to humiliate Charlie's (Charlie Day) pen pal. Dee prepares for a date with an Irish doctor, only to find herself sinking in a bog. Having learned of his pen pal's true identity, Charlie bonds with him and makes a choice that will forever change the Gang. Written by David Hornsby & Rob Roseell and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Season 15 Episode 8: "The Gang Carries a Corpse Up a Mountain": The Gang attempts to ascend a mountain in order for Charlie to fulfill an old and mysterious Irish burial tradition. But one by one, the Gang backs out until Charlie is left to honor the dead body alone. Written by Megan Ganz and directed by Richie Keen.