It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Looking at 2025 Premiere

Based on the timeline and new reporting, it looks like FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 will (understandably) hit in 2025.

As far as the 17th season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia goes, we like what we've been hearing lately. Previously, we learned that the writers' room was officially open – with Olson clueing us in that October looks to be when filming will get underway. "The beauty of doing eight episodes a year, we feel like if the network is is still willing to pay us to make it, and the audience is still willing to show up, that we have to give our all," McElhenney shared recently with Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast. "So for the three months that it takes to really make 'Sunny' soup to nuts, we give everything." Olson added, "It's one of those things, like having kids, it feels like it's been on forever, and yet it's flying by."

But even with that timeline in play, we know that there are some fans out there holding out hope that The Gang returns to our screens before the end of the year. Personally, if filming is happening in October and with the holidays on the way, that would seem near impossible – a feeling that the latest edition of TVLine's "Matt's Inside Line" shared earlier today. "I am hearing that Season 17 of the FX comedy won't hit your screen until 2025" was the response to when Season 17 will see the light of day.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson on Emmy Snub

At the Emmy Awards earlier this year, The Gang got the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors) – and to take a moment to address their topic of the show being ignored by Emmy voters. "Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here."

To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marked the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'"

As fun as that was to watch, the point can't be ignored. How can a show that's run for 16 seasons (and counting) be as ignored as "Always Sunny" has been over the course of its run? "We talk about that a lot," Olson shared during an interview with Vanity Fair. "I think there are some shows where it's just decided, 'Oh, this is the hit show of the season,' and people will give it a shot. And then there are just some shows that are just like, 'No, this isn't an Emmy show.' And if you jumped in and saw a clip of our show and didn't quite understand it, you'd think this show is raunchy and gross—not appropriate and not classy and lowbrow. And the truth is, that's true. And if you really watch a full episode, it's so smart. We're making lots of statements. We are making fun of extremists. It's a lot more intelligent than people think."

Olson added, "It just became a thing where it was like, 'Oh, that show again.' People are looking at new shows. The truth is we are getting a lot of validation every single day. We have fans that will cry and shake if they take a picture [with us]. We're doing what we want to do, making a show that we're proud of and making people happy. I really am truly good. But will I take an Emmy? Yeah, I'll take an Emmy."

