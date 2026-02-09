Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Clue in Rob Mac Interview

A new interview with Rob Mac, spotlighting Wrexham, also offered intel regarding production on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18.

As we inch closer to the middle of February, all signs should be pointing to work getting underway on the 18th season of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, based on what we learned heading into the new year (more on that below). Keeping on radars tuned for any bits of intel, an alarm went off when we read a two-part profile of Mac and Ryan Reynolds by The New York Times' The Athletic, spotlighting the five-year anniversary of their purchasing Wrexham A.F.C. At one point in the interview, Mac noted how he's continually asked questions about purchasing Wrexham from the perspective of stress and anxiety, but he sees it as anything but. "So many of the questions (we get) are centred around the pressure or the anxiety or the fear. I think of it as a respite. This is a joy. Every conversation you and I have ever had — and you've been around us long enough to know — I love talking about it [Wrexham] and I love experiencing it."

That's when he added the words that caught our attention: "I'm supposed to be at the 'Sunny' set right now, but I get to do this instead," regarding the interview. Setting aside our initial concerns over Wrexham giving him more joy than "Always Sunny" at this point, Mac noted that he had initially planned to be on the set of the long-running FX series before the interview was set. Now, it's time to narrow down the timeframe. At one point, the writer notes that the interview was conducted before Wrexham's loss to Millwall on Saturday, Feb. 7th. Given the loss mentioned in the article, it was written this past weekend and most likely means the interview was conducted last week.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18: Past Updates

In July 2025, DeVito offered a huge production update on the 18th season, sharing with Collider that, "We start at the end of January." The actor continued, "We're going to go again next season. We just talked about when we're going to start. And it's something that you look forward to because it really is so much fun. I love these guys and Kaitlin [Olson] and Mary Elizabeth [Ellis] and Artemis [Pebdani], and everybody that's on the show. And Lynne [Marie Stewart], we miss." DeVito was referring to the late Lynne Marie Stewart, who portrayed Charlie's mother, Bonnie Kelly, and passed away earlier that year.

Via Charitybuzz in September 2025, Olson offered fans a chance to bid on a visit to the "Always Sunny" set and a meet-and-greet with Olson (with all proceeds benefitting Emily's Entourage). The description of the visit noted: "This unforgettable experience is currently scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on the Fox lot during the last two weeks of February (exact date may change based on the filming schedule, but we will do our best to accommodate date requests)." Under the section "Dates," it noted "Experience will occur within the following date range(s): Feb 12, 2026 to Feb 28, 2026" (while adding, "Experience blackout dates: Dates are subject to change due to flexibility in the filming schedule").

Checking in last month with Chelsea Handler during Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea…, Olson discussed the long-running series and knowing when it's time to step away and close the doors to Paddy's. "It's getting weird. Like… a few years ago, it was exciting. We're like, 'Oh, we're breaking records.' And now it's like, 'Well, now we're just old and weird," Olson shared near the opening of the show, after Handler noted that being on a show for 17 seasons was "crazy" and "like two lifetimes of television." As she has said repeatedly over the year, Olson reaffirmed what the show has meant to her on both a personal and professional level. "I have zero mixed feelings about it ["Always Sunny"]. I met my husband. I've got two kids. It's the best thing that ever happened to me," Olson added. "But also, you don't want to overstay your welcome. You know what I mean? So, at what point am I like, 'I should probably Irish exit. Should I just leave the show and not tell anyone?'"

