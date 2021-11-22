It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Thunder-Guns Joe Rogan

You know, maybe there is something to that old cliche about the holidays being a "magical time." I mean, as fans of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia we have a dumpster full of goodies to enjoy as 2021 gets ready to wrap. First, we have the Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring series returning at the start of the month for its record-setting 15th season with two episodes. Then we learned last week that Day, Howerton & McElhenney were kicking off a new podcast series looking back over the show's past 14 seasons, with The "Always Sunny" Podcast already dropping episodes covering "The Gang Gets Racist," "Charlie Wants An Abortion," "Underage Drinking: A National Concern," and now "Charlie Has Cancer" (with new episodes dropping on Mondays). Now to ask for anything more would just be greedy, but then the Television goddess Karma was kind enough to offer me one more moment of grace. Now I haven't made it any mystery how I find folks like Joe Rogan, Dave Chappelle, and Bill Maher to be nothing more than whiney man-children yelling at clouds as they rage against "cancel culture" while making millions off of new contracts that allow them to be heard more than ever while blinded sycophants who could use a class or two in self-confidence and the ability to think for one's self hang on their every word. So to see that The Gang has knocked Rogan off his pretty little perch at the top of the podcasts charts could not come at a better time. It's the kind of thing that can even make the Thanksgiving leftovers taste just that much better…

Now here's a look at the fourth episode covering S01E04 "Charlie Has Cancer"… which also becomes a conversation about Keanu Reeves and Point Break. Because why not…

Here's a look at the newest teaser for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, followed by the Season 15 overviews that we have so far and the official trailer:

Season 15 Episode 1: "2020: A Year In Review": The Gang looks back on 2020 to justify their numerous PPE loans. In doing so, it is revealed that they contributed to the chaos of the past political year way more than anyone could have imagined. Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Todd Biermann.

Season 15 Episode 2: "The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 7": Upon discovering that their self-made "Lethal Weapon" sequels have been pulled from the local library, the Gang decides to address their political incorrectness by making another film — "Lethal Weapon 7." Written by Keyonna Taylor & Katie McElhenney & Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Season 15 Episode 3: "The Gang Buys A Roller Rink": It's the 90s, and the Gang hangs out one last time at the local roller rink before going their separate ways. An innocent young Dennis learns the horrifying details of Frank's business, a truly sweet Dee is excited to head off for Hollywood, while Charlie and Mac's jobs at the roller rink are in jeopardy, leaving them to figure out their next move. Written by Rob Rosell & David Hornsby and directed by Richie Keen.

Season 15 Episode 4: "The Gang Replaces Dee With A Monkey": When the Gang suspects Dee is menopausal, they scramble to find a new employee for Paddy's Pub. Meanwhile, Dee decides to put her acting career on hold in order to mentor young actors. Written by Glenn Howerton & Nina Pedrad and directed by Todd Biermann.

Season 15 Episode 5: "The Gang Goes To Ireland": The Gang's in Dublin! Dennis longs for a charming, authentic European experience, but ends up helping Frank with some of his business's "dirty work." Mac and Charlie learn about their Irish heritage. Dee rushes to the set of an Irish soap opera, where she will play the role of "Obnoxious American MILF." Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Megan Ganz.

Season 15 Episode 6: "The Gang's Still In Ireland": Dennis and Dee explore their new accommodations in the countryside; Frank accompanies Charlie to find the truth about Charlie's Irish childhood pen pal; Mac has an identity crisis and decides to join the seminary. Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Megan Ganz.

Season 15 Episode 7: "Dee Sings in a Bog":

Season 15 Episode 8: "The Gang Carries a Corpse Up a Mountain":

