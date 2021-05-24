It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Trio Signal Season 15 First Day Back

After months of coverage that ranged from lost dogs, theme weeks, Welsh football clubs being bought, new seasons and series having their runs, and a whole lot of stuff other stuff too numerous to count, we feel like we've distracted you long enough. We can now proudly announce that The Gang is back to work on the record-setting 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Well, let's tweak that a bit. We're not actually the ones announcing it- Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton did via social media. Also, unfortunately, we are Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito-less so we're playing fast and loose with the phrase "The Gang." But that said, Day, McElhenney, and Howerton have checked in to officially mark the first day back.

Here's a look at McElhenney and Day's Instagram posts from earlier today, with looks that range from "fun and carefree" to "looking at the lens as if looking into a camera for the first time":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RobMcElhenney (@robmcelhenney)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RobMcElhenney (@robmcelhenney)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Day (@charliedayofficial)

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Star Glenn Howerton Offers Season 15 Update (https://youtu.be/qvgZdMT-LkA)

