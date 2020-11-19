It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Watch Party Won't Eat Your Babies

Okay, we're going to take a brief break from politics, social media, and everything else plaguing us this week for a return to the simpler times- when we could appreciate FXX/FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia for all of its twisted greatness. With Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), and Frank (Danny DeVito) ready to take the title for the longest-running American sitcom in television history (and most of us still pretty much homebound), why not spend a Thursday night getting a little nostalgic with one of the series' darker episodes (and that's saying a lot).

On Thursday night starting at 9 pm ET, FX will be hosting a Twitter watch part for "Hundred Dollar Baby," the fifth episode of the show's second season. While Frank trains Dee for a boxing match against his old boxing rival's daughter, Dennis and Mac turn Charlie into a fighting machine for an underground fight club. We really don't wan to say more than that… except, if you haven't seen the episode yet? Well, let's just say the ending was the homage to the film that we were definitely not expecting (and neither was Frank). But that's not all, because if there's a watch party then that also means new cards for Watch Party Bingo- which you find below or at the main site here.

So what's the good word when it comes to production on the record-setting return of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton that very question during our one-on-one discussion on the return of A.P. Bio for a third season. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Flipped, as well as other television and film projects- both behind and in front of the camera) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (and "maybe even a sixteenth").

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come:

"How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"