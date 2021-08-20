It's Always Sunny in Philadephia: Prank War Takes "Shyamalan Twist"

With all of the excitement surrounding It's Always Sunny in Philadephia stars Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito checking back into Paddy's to kick off filming on Season 15 and McElhenney offering viewers a look at the first script, we nearly missed out on the most important news. So remember when Howerton said he was going to run a prank on Olson where he's going to park in her spot next to her trailer every day during filming since he gets to the set early in the morning? Well, it looks like Olson had a "Shyamalan Twist" tucked away for safekeeping for just this kind of moment. So guess who got to come to work late on the first day because it was her birthday but who normally gets to work before Howerton? Yeah, it's Olson- who responded by letting her friend & co-star know that not only will she be reclaiming her parking spot but she also has a special morning present planned for Howerton for every day of filming. Yup, she's going to use Howerton's trailer to take care of her "morning business." Now if you're like us, you assumed she meant "poop" but a shocked Howerton appeared to need clarification:

And Olson was more than happy to oblige with a short & sweet poop plan confirmation:

As you're about to see? That's not sitting well with Howerton. Not at all…

As we mentioned earlier, McElhenney took to TikTok to share a look at the front of the script for the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season opener. Written by McElhenney, Day & Howerton, and directed by Todd Biermann, the season will kick off with S15E01 "2020: A Year In Review"- with McElhenney offering a look at Mac that has us really, really concerned about how he spent his days leading into the new year.

Now here's a look at McElhenney's TikTok video from earlier with the reveal:

Here's a look back at McElhenney and Olson in full-on Mac and Dee mode on the set of Paddy's pub:

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of the most recent season of A.P. Bio late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

